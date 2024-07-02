Cleveland Browns Receive Massive Ranking In This Important Area
The Cleveland Browns ranked No. 1 in the NFL in defense last season and boast the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Myles Garrett heading into 2024.
However, while Garrett gets most of the attention, the Browns' defense isn't only dominant because of his efforts up front.
Cleveland's defense is terrific at every level, and its secondary is one of the best in the league.
As a matter of fact, Pro Football Focus has ranked the Browns' defensive backfield sixth in the NFL going into this coming season, noting that Cleveland remained steady in that area in spite of a bevy of injuries at safety in 2023.
The Browns have one of the deepest groups of cornerbacks in football, with Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome and Martin Emerson Jr. filling out the depth chart. Cleveland is so deep at the position that there were even rumors earlier this offseason that the Browns could potentially trade Newsome.
The Browns finished No. 1 in the league in passing defense last year, allowing just 164.7 passing yards per game. Yes, the relentless pressure that Garrett and Cleveland's front seven applied to opposing quarterbacks certainly helped, but the Browns' defensive backs also make life beyond difficult for wide receivers week in and week out.
Not only does Cleveland employ a terrifying stable of corners, but Grant Delpit may very well be one of the best safeties in the game. Veteran safety Juan Thornhill, who made his Browns debut last season, is no slouch at the position, either.
We'll see if Cleveland's secondary can maintain its vice grip on quarterbacks and receivers around the NFL come September.