Cleveland Browns Receive New Record Prediction for 2024 Season
The 2024 NFL season is right around the corner. With just one week of preseason action left, the Cleveland Browns are ready to get started on what they hope will be a regular season that ends with a playoff berth.
With that in mind, there are a few things that have to go right for the Browns to make that playoff run.
First and foremost, they will need a big bounce-back season from quarterback Deshaun Watson. In his first two years with the team, he has been unable to stay on the field, playing in just six games in each of those years. However, Cleveland still believes that he has franchise caliber ability left in him.
Second, the Browns are going to need star running back Nick Chubb to return to the field at some point fairly early in the year. They will then need him to be fully healthy and get back to being the superstar that he always has been.
Finally, they will need their defense to live up to its hype. That seems to be a very likely scenario.
Bleacher Report has made a prediction for what they expect Cleveland will end up doing this season. They have made a 10-7 projection for the 2024 season.
A 10-7 record could get the Browns into the playoffs. They would prefer to have 11 or 12 wins, but 10-7 is something they can work with.
Kevin Stefanski and company believe that they have a roster capable of contention. They firmly believe that not only can they get into the playoffs, but they can win the AFC North division.
Expect to see Cleveland end up being one of the most intriguing teams to watch. They have a lot of question marks, but the talent on their roster is elite.
The Browns may not be viewed as a Super Bowl contender, but they have the pieces in place to be a major surprise to many.