Cleveland Browns Receive Positive Injury News Ahead Of Week 11
Fresh off the bye week, the Cleveland Browns received a relatively clean bill of health ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.
Cleveland heads into the weekend with just one player has been ruled out this week in rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. Hall popped up on the team's participation report on Thursday with a knee injury and was considered limited. On Friday, Hall was absent from practice during the portion that was open to the media. He was the only player not involved in practice.
Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz actually cited Hall as someone who could potentially help rotate in as a defensive end after the team traded Za'Darius Smith last week. The Browns plan on using an assortment of players, most notably Ogbo Okoronkwo and Isaiah McGuire, to fill the void left by Smith. Veteran defensive lineman Sam Kamara could also see some reps at defensive end, assuming the Browns elevate him off the practice squad in time for Sunday.
Other than Hall it's all good news on the injury front for the Browns as they prepare for their trip to New Orleans. Linebacker Jordan Hicks will return to action after missing four of the last five games and two in a row due to a multitude of injuries. While Cleveland's injury report only eluded to elbow and tricep ailments, Hicks revealed this week that his wounds were more severe than what was publicly reported.
Hick actually spent two nights in the hospital following the team's Week 3 loss to the New York Giants. He went on to reveal that he suffered broken ribs this season as well, and tried to “leave the tank empty” by playing through his injuries. The veteran linebacker has been a full participant at practice this week though, paving the way for him to take over as the green dot for the Browns defense.
Additionally, Joel Bitonio was limited two days this week with a pectoral injury but practiced fully on Friday.