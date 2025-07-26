Cleveland Browns Receive Positive Update Following Injury to Wide Receiver
The Cleveland Browns received a positive update on wide receiver Cedric Tillman following an injury scare on Friday.
Tillman went down after attempting a catch on a pass from Joe Flacco during training camp. He went up for a high pass during red zone drills and landed awkwardly, which brought on attention from the training staff.
Tillman walked off the field on his own but was visibly uncomfortable on the sideline. There have been no official updates yet but NFL Network's Jordan Schultz shared positive news.
"WR Cedric Tillman is expected to be okay after suffering a lower left leg injury during Friday's practice, which cause him to leave the field."- Jordan Schultz, NFL Network
The Browns cannot afford an injury to the wide receiver room considering it is already a thin group.
Jerry Jeudy is locked into the No. 1 role within the offense after his breakout season in Cleveland in 2024. If healthy, Tillman has a chance to be the second option after a strong campaign.
Tillman caught 29 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns last season. There is not much depth at the position. Jeudy and tight end David Njoku are the top pass catchers on the team with Tillman also playing a role.
Cleveland is in the process of finding its starting quarterback for the upcoming season. There is currently a four-man battle occuring with it being anyone's contest as of now.
The Browns will continue to monitor Tillman's situation moving forward.