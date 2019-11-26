Browns Release DT Devaroe Lawrence

The Cleveland Browns have announced they are releasing nose tackle Devaroe Lawrence on Tuesday. Lawrence has been with the team two seasons since the Browns traded a seventh round pick for to the New Orleans Saints right before the start of the 2018 season. He only played two snaps that entire year, but he had a bigger role during the 2019 season, appearing in all 11 games. Lawrence recorded eight tackles, recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass.

Lawrence was a player that was pretty dominant in the preseason, but never delivered in the same way once the regular season got started. He did start a pair of games including last week against the Miami Dolphins in place of Larry Ogunjobi, who was serving a one-game suspension.

This creates the roster space necessary to put Ogunjobi back on the active roster. The Browns had elevated defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to the active roster from the practice squad on Friday. He's a 3-tech as opposed to a nose which is what Lawrence plays, but the team also has Eli Ankou to play nose, who was added from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad earlier in the season.