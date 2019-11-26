Browns
Browns Release DT Devaroe Lawrence

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have announced they are releasing nose tackle Devaroe Lawrence on Tuesday. Lawrence has been with the team two seasons since the Browns traded a seventh round pick for to the New Orleans Saints right before the start of the 2018 season. He only played two snaps that entire year, but he had a bigger role during the 2019 season, appearing in all 11 games. Lawrence recorded eight tackles, recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass.

Lawrence was a player that was pretty dominant in the preseason, but never delivered in the same way once the regular season got started. He did start a pair of games including last week against the Miami Dolphins in place of Larry Ogunjobi, who was serving a one-game suspension.

This creates the roster space necessary to put Ogunjobi back on the active roster. The Browns had elevated defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to the active roster from the practice squad on Friday. He's a 3-tech as opposed to a nose which is what Lawrence plays, but the team also has Eli Ankou to play nose, who was added from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad earlier in the season.

Tale of Two Corners: Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams

Pete Smith
0

Since returning from hamstring injuries, Cleveland Browns corners Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams have been on opposite paths. Ward is thriving, returning to his rookie form while Williams is struggling with all of the added attention.

Devlin Hodges to Start at QB Against Browns Sunday

Pete Smith
0

Mike Tomlin made the announcement Tuesday that Devlin Hodges would start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the rematch against the Cleveland Browns, officially benching Mason Rudolph.

Myles Garrett Isn't Hiding From Scrutiny, Doing Local Charity Work in Wake of Suspension

Pete Smith
0

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was supporting a charity he's been involved with Tuesday, answering some questions from the media. While some might opt to hide from the noise and scrutiny and no one would question them, Garrett's trying to focus his energy on something positive.

The Perception of Freddie Kitchens Changing?

Pete Smith
0

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has been scrutinized since the season started and when it got to 2-6, it looked like he'd be a one and done coach. Now, currently in the midst of a three game winning streak, is perception starting to change?

Baker Mayfield Gets Out of Hole He Dug, In Position to Thrive

Pete Smith
1 0

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield started the season playing poorly the first six games of the season. In the five games since the bye week, he's been able to improve dramatically, reversing his season and gives the team a chance to make the playoffs.

Browns Galvanized by League Office

Pete Smith
4 0

The handling of Myles Garrett's punishment and appeal have galvanized the Cleveland Browns locker room. In a moment when it seemed like there could be a fracture derailing their season, they have found common purpose and it could power them to a big victory Sunday.

Browns Add WR J'Mon Moore to Practice Squad

Pete Smith
0

Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced they had signed wide receiver J'Mon Moore to their practice squad as they had two spots available, having signed Brandin Bryant and Porter Gustin Friday before their game against the Miami Dolphins.

Growth on Offense Still Rooted in Nick Chubb's Impact

Pete Smith
0

Improvement from the Cleveland Browns offense, particularly in the passing game bodes well for the team heading into their final five games, but it's still rooted in Nick Chubb's ability to impact the game.

Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins Game Thread

Pete Smith
1 0

The Cleveland Browns, trying to win their third game in a row, while trying to get past the events at the end of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are looking to get their third win of the season.

Mason Rudolph Lit the Match, Started the Fire, Fanned the Flames, Not Suspended

Pete Smith
287 11

The NFL announced that for their parts in the brawl on Thursday night, Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey received sizable suspensions while Larry Ogunjobi will be out one game. Mason Rudolph, the proximate cause of the entire situation and was responsible for escalating it, received no suspension.