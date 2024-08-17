Cleveland Browns Release Lengthy List of Inactives for Matchup with Vikings
The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings this afternoon in their second preseason game of the year.
Fans who are hoping to see the key players for the team play will be disappointed.
With the game almost here, the Browns have released a very lengthy list of inactive players.
Here are the players who will not play in today's game, in no particular order:
Greg Newsome II, Juan Thornhill, Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Deshaun Watson, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Dustin Hopkins, Elijah Moore, Grant Delpit, Rodney McLeod, David Bell, Cedric Tillman, Denzel Ward, Nyheim Hines, Martin Emerson Jr., Nick Chubb, Ronnie Hickman, Jerome Ford, D'Anthony Bell, Nathaniel Watson, Tony Fields II, Charley Hughlett, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Ethan Pocic, Luke Wypler, Jordan Hicks, Michael Dunn, Jedrick Wills Jr., Quinton Jefferson, Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, Dawand Jones, David Njoku, Maurice Hurst II, Alex Wright, Dalvin Tomlinson, Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith.
Obviously, that's a long list of players.
However, there will be some key players to watch today. One main storyline will be the battle for the third-string quarterback job. Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley are still competing for that role.
A couple of other players to watch will be wide receiver Jamari Thrash and defensive back Myles Harden. Both of those players are battling for potential playing time during their rookie seasons.
With just two more preseason games left before the start of the regular season, the battle for roster spots is on. Cleveland will have quite a few players battling for those jobs on the field today.