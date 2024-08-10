Cleveland Browns Release Long List of Likely Inactives for Packers' Game
The Cleveland Browns are set to begin their preseason schedule this afternoon against the Green Bay Packers.
Fans are simply happy to have live football back in TV. However, there will be a lot of key players that will not be participating in the team's first preseason game.
As shared on X, the Browns have released a list of players that aren't expected to play.
In no particular order, here are all the players who are not expected to be on the field against the Packers.
Greg Newsome II, Juan Thornhill, Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Deshaun Watson, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Dustin Hopkins, Elijah Moore, Denzel Ward, Nyheim Hines, Nick Chubb, D'Onta Foreman, Cameron Mitchell, D'Anthony Bell, Charley Hughlett, Tony Fields II, Michael Dunn, Jedrick Wills Jr., Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin, David Njoku, Shelby Harris, Dalvin Tomlinson, Myles Garrett, and Za'Darius Smith are all likely out today.
Needless to say, that is quite a list of names who won't be playing on today's first preseason game.
All of that being said, there are going to be some key players to watch.
Jameis Winston will be interesting to watch at quarterback, as will Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Other players to watch will be defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr., linebacker Devin Bush, cornerback Myles Hayden, and wide receiver Jamari Thrash.
While it's just a preseason game, fans are going to be tuning in to get their first look at the team. We won't get to see many of the main key players, but there are still some pieces worth watching.
Hopefully, we'll be talking about a Browns win later this evening.