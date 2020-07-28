BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Cleveland Browns Players Report To Training Camp Masked Up

BrandonLittle

Football is certainly an uncertain at the moment due to the coronavirus, there is no telling if we will actually see a season. However, today is the day that all NFL players will have reported, unless a player is in the midst of a holdout.

Rookies were brought in a week ago, all others were included in today’s events. This is a big step in the right direction for the NFL, who hopes to see a season, as we all do. A big factor in the future of football in 2020 will be testing results that come out over the next couple weeks, while training camp rolls on.

This will be the first time that teams have had all of their members in one place since the prior season. Players coming from all over the place, covid-19 test results will be very important.

Some new faces have arrived in Berea, Ohio. The Browns brought in a pretty good free agent class headlined by their right tackle, Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has made his training camp arrival, as well as quarterback Baker Mayfield.


If there is one player that is coming in with an underdog mindset it is Mack Wilson, who hopes to be an important part of this Cleveland Browns defense. He showed up in style with a BMW I8.

Other notables to report are Jedrick Wills, Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry and Denzel Ward.

Players are coming in different groups because of the virus, so the Browns official Twitter may not Tweet every player who comes in. But, that does not mean to worry about who may not be there. This is a significant step in a restart, nonetheless. As you see all players are wearing masks, let’s do our part and hopefully have a season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Top 5 Position Battles In Training Camp: #2 Free Safety

Even though both players are slated to contribute this year, the battle for the Cleveland Browns starting free safety position will be an important one.

Pete Smith

Browns Top 5 Position Battles In Training Camp: #3 Right Guard

Entering training camp, the Cleveland Browns have four starters set on the offensive line. The fifth, right guard, is the one they will decide in camp.

Pete Smith

Seahawks Trade For Jamal Adams, Pay A Hefty Price

The Seattle Seahawks made a big move, trading for Jamal Adams from the New York Jets. They paid a huge price to acquire him; one that the Cleveland Browns had no business considering.

Pete Smith

Browns Top 5 Position Battles In Training Camp: #4 Linebacker

What is most likely to be the most highlighted position battle of training camp for the Cleveland Browns may not have anyone that is actually an answer. The linebacker position has a number of young players, but none of them have proven anything in the NFL.

Pete Smith

Kevin Stefanski Adds Familiar Face To Cleveland Browns Coaching Staff With Hiring Of Kevin Rogers

Things have been quiet as of late, but the team announced that they have added an offensive assistant to the team for the coming season with the hiring of Kevin Rogers.

BrandonLittle

Browns Top 5 Position Battles In Training Camp: #5 Wide Receiver 3

Entering training camp, the Cleveland Browns have a handful of competitions to play out to determine their depth chart. One of them is the third receiver spot.

Pete Smith

Mason Rudolph Lit the Match, Started the Fire, Fanned the Flames, Not Suspended

The NFL announced that for their parts in the brawl on Thursday night, Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey received sizable suspensions while Larry Ogunjobi will be out one game. Mason Rudolph, the proximate cause of the entire situation and was responsible for escalating it, received no suspension.

Pete Smith

by

lanshark

Nick Chubb Set Up For Outstanding Fantasy Season

Nick Chubb had one of the best fantasy seasons in the league last year and while Kareem Hunt is full go this year, the Cleveland Browns are set up to allow him to have an outstanding season.

Pete Smith

COVID-19 Will Cost Players Roster Spots

The NFL announced that 95 players have tested positive thus far, which includes players who have divulged that information. As rookies try to report to training camp, it's difficult to imagine a positive result won't end up costing a chance to compete for roster spots.

Pete Smith

David Njoku Doing Damage Control?

A day before rookies report to Cleveland Browns training camp and a week before he's due to arrive, David Njoku attempted damage control in wake of his trade request tweeting to the city of Cleveland and fans that he appreciates them and all their support.

Pete Smith

by

KMonkeyFresh