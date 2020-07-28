Cleveland Browns Players Report To Training Camp Masked Up

Football is certainly an uncertain at the moment due to the coronavirus, there is no telling if we will actually see a season. However, today is the day that all NFL players will have reported, unless a player is in the midst of a holdout.

Rookies were brought in a week ago, all others were included in today’s events. This is a big step in the right direction for the NFL, who hopes to see a season, as we all do. A big factor in the future of football in 2020 will be testing results that come out over the next couple weeks, while training camp rolls on.

This will be the first time that teams have had all of their members in one place since the prior season. Players coming from all over the place, covid-19 test results will be very important.

Some new faces have arrived in Berea, Ohio. The Browns brought in a pretty good free agent class headlined by their right tackle, Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has made his training camp arrival, as well as quarterback Baker Mayfield.





If there is one player that is coming in with an underdog mindset it is Mack Wilson, who hopes to be an important part of this Cleveland Browns defense. He showed up in style with a BMW I8.

Other notables to report are Jedrick Wills, Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry and Denzel Ward.

Players are coming in different groups because of the virus, so the Browns official Twitter may not Tweet every player who comes in. But, that does not mean to worry about who may not be there. This is a significant step in a restart, nonetheless. As you see all players are wearing masks, let’s do our part and hopefully have a season.