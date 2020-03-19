BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns Reportedly Agree to Terms With Safety Karl Joseph

Pete Smith

As first reported by Josina Anderson of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have come to terms with safety Karl Joseph, formerly of the Oakland, now Las Vegas Raiders. The deal is for one year, but the Browns get a starting caliber strong safety that fits what Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods wants to do on defense.

Joseph was the 14th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft out of West Virginia and played well when he was healthy for the Raiders. Nevertheless, he fell out of favor with Jon Gruden and the team was willing to let him walk in free agency. The health situation may be why it's a one-year deal, both functioning as a prove it deal for the Browns as well as a market establishing deal for Joseph.

Part of the reason that Joseph has gotten hurt at times during his career is he has little, if any regard, for his own body, which is good and bad. His play style makes it easy for fans to love him, but he can do damage to himself in the process. In four seasons, he's missed a total of 15 games, so depth behind him is critical.

Joseph is a top down safety and a willing run player that can make plays on the ball in coverage. For the Browns and Woods, they want combo safeties that are more suited to play in coverage than operate as an extra linebacker in the box. Joseph fits that bill and if this season goes well, the Browns could look to keep him. He will turn 27 during the season, but if he can stay healthy and play well, he could enjoy a nice run through the prime years of his career.

Joseph is one safety and the Browns need a few as before this signing, the team only had Sheldrick Redwine and J.T. Hassell under contract, who are both coming off of their rookie seasons. They need a starting caliber free safety and depth.

Cleveland Browns Agree To Terms With Their New Middle Linebacker, B.J. Goodson

The Cleveland Browns have found their starting middle linebacker to replace Joe Schobert, agreeing to a deal with now former New York Giant B.J. Goodson as reported by Tom Pelissero and Mike Garofolo of NFL Network.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Establish Kevin Stefanski's Offense In 3 Moves

New Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been preaching what he wants to do on offense with this team and with the help of general manager Andrew Berry, it took the team just three moves for the Browns to get there.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns, Free Agent Market At Standstill

The Cleveland Browns opened the legal tampering period making a few big moves, establishing the foundation for the offense they plan to run. Defensively, they haven't made any moves but it's not time to panic at this point.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Acquire Andy Janovich From Denver Broncos, Get Their Fullback

According to Mike Klis 9News in Denver, the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns have agreed to a trade that sends fullback Andy Janovich to the Browns for a 7th round pick in 2021.

Pete Smith

Browns Agree To Deal With Backup QB Case Keenum

The Cleveland Browns reportedly made their third signing of the tampering period, agreeing to a deal with backup quarterback Case Keenum. The deal is for three years and worth up to $18 million as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns: Joe Schobert's Departure, Even If Expected, Is Still Disappointing

The writing was on the wall that Joe Schobert would not be returning to the Cleveland Browns dating back to NFL Scouting Combine, but seeing it happen, seeing him agree to a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, still stinks, even if it may prove to be the right decision.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Cleveland Browns Joe Schobert Agrees to 5-Year Deal, Headed To Jacksonville Jaguars

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, former Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert has agreed to a five-year, $53.75 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars including $22.5 million guaranteed.

Pete Smith

Six Thoughts on What Adding Austin Hooper Could Mean For Browns Offense

In light of the potential news that the Cleveland Browns could be adding Austin Hooper to their offense, six thoughts spring to mind on what it could mean for the offense.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Dolphins Agree To 2-Year Deal With Emmanuel Ogbah

Former Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins for two years and up to $15 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Agree to 3-Year Deal With Jack Conklin

The Cleveland Browns agreed to a three-year worth up to $42 million with free agent offensive tackle Jack Conklin per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal reportedly guarantees $20 million the first season, which might be the best part of this move.

Pete Smith