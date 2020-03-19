Cleveland Browns Reportedly Agree to Terms With Safety Karl Joseph

As first reported by Josina Anderson of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have come to terms with safety Karl Joseph, formerly of the Oakland, now Las Vegas Raiders. The deal is for one year, but the Browns get a starting caliber strong safety that fits what Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods wants to do on defense.

Joseph was the 14th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft out of West Virginia and played well when he was healthy for the Raiders. Nevertheless, he fell out of favor with Jon Gruden and the team was willing to let him walk in free agency. The health situation may be why it's a one-year deal, both functioning as a prove it deal for the Browns as well as a market establishing deal for Joseph.

Part of the reason that Joseph has gotten hurt at times during his career is he has little, if any regard, for his own body, which is good and bad. His play style makes it easy for fans to love him, but he can do damage to himself in the process. In four seasons, he's missed a total of 15 games, so depth behind him is critical.

Joseph is a top down safety and a willing run player that can make plays on the ball in coverage. For the Browns and Woods, they want combo safeties that are more suited to play in coverage than operate as an extra linebacker in the box. Joseph fits that bill and if this season goes well, the Browns could look to keep him. He will turn 27 during the season, but if he can stay healthy and play well, he could enjoy a nice run through the prime years of his career.

Joseph is one safety and the Browns need a few as before this signing, the team only had Sheldrick Redwine and J.T. Hassell under contract, who are both coming off of their rookie seasons. They need a starting caliber free safety and depth.