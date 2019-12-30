BrownsMaven
Cleveland Browns Request Permission to Interview Ravens OC Greg Roman

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have requested permission to interview Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Roman has earned a substantial amount of praise for his role in transforming the Ravens offense around quarterback Lamar Jackson, enabling the team to set the record for rushing yards in a season, eclipsing the mark set by the 1978 New England Patriots. Roman was promoted to be the offensive coordinator after the Ravens moved on from Marty Mornhinweg, the team's coordinator in 2018.

Roman has enjoyed significant success with each of the Harbaugh brothers. He previously worked for Jim Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers. With them, Colin Kaepernick was one of the biggest stars in the league, running a similar offensive attack with players like Frank Gore, Vernon Davis and Anquan Boldin.

The obvious question most will immediately ask when it comes to Roman and the Browns is whether or not he can adapt an offense effectively around a quarterback like Baker Mayfield. Obviously, Mayfield isn't going to be able to run the same type of scheme that Lamar Jackson and Colin Kaepernick have.

The team has also requested permission to interview New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. They are believed to be casting a wide net and considering a number of options in terms of how they want to proceed with their head coaching position.

Should the Browns Want John Dorsey Back For Another Season?

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Freddie Kitchens, so the question now becomes whether they should want to continue with John Dorsey as their general manager? Beyond the head coaching decision, there's a lot to consider.

Browns Disastrous Season Finishes in Appropriate Fashion

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns completed their season of disappointment with a disturbing loss to the 1-14 Cincinnati Bengals, 33-23. They had some great moments, but this was the bottom for a team that was supposed to be a playoff team.

Report: Browns Head Coach Hire Could Impact Dorsey's Status

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have begun their coaching search, but their front office situation could change, depending on their preferred candidate. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the head coach they hire will have input on the status of John Dorsey.

Schefter: Browns Requesting Permission to Interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

Pete Smith

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have already begun their coaching search after firing Freddie Kitchens Sunday evening. The team has requested permission to interview New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Draft Position Set For The Browns After 6-10 Season, Four Game Losing Streak Leaves Impact

BrandonLittle

2020 NFL Draft spot set for the Cleveland Browns, one certainty amongst the changes

Cleveland Browns Fire Head Coach Freddie Kitchens Per Team's Twitter Account

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have announced the firing of head coach Freddie Kitchens per the team's twitter account. They have to determine if they will make any other changes to their organization before proceeding to find their next one.

David Njoku Just As Unsure About His Future As Everyone Else

Pete Smith

According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is not sure about his future with the team, specificallly as it relates to Freddie Kitchens as the head coach.

Cleveland Browns Defensive Line Productivity Woes

Shawn Stevenson

The defensive line has not entirely lived up to the expectations this season. Their production has been average and big-name players are not playing every game.

The Looming Decision on Kareem Hunt

Pete Smith

Among the decisions the Cleveland Browns will have to make this offseason on how to proceed into 2020 is the future of restricted free agent running back Kareem Hunt. The Browns have a number of potential avenues they could go with Hunt.

2020 7-Round Mock Draft, Vol. 3

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns season has been a failure and now they must search for answers on how to avoid repeating it in 2020. Among those decisions will be the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and with increased pressure to deliver, it's another opportunity to look at some of their potential options.