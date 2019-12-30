Cleveland Browns Request Permission to Interview Ravens OC Greg Roman

The Cleveland Browns have requested permission to interview Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Roman has earned a substantial amount of praise for his role in transforming the Ravens offense around quarterback Lamar Jackson, enabling the team to set the record for rushing yards in a season, eclipsing the mark set by the 1978 New England Patriots. Roman was promoted to be the offensive coordinator after the Ravens moved on from Marty Mornhinweg, the team's coordinator in 2018.

Roman has enjoyed significant success with each of the Harbaugh brothers. He previously worked for Jim Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers. With them, Colin Kaepernick was one of the biggest stars in the league, running a similar offensive attack with players like Frank Gore, Vernon Davis and Anquan Boldin.

The obvious question most will immediately ask when it comes to Roman and the Browns is whether or not he can adapt an offense effectively around a quarterback like Baker Mayfield. Obviously, Mayfield isn't going to be able to run the same type of scheme that Lamar Jackson and Colin Kaepernick have.

The team has also requested permission to interview New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. They are believed to be casting a wide net and considering a number of options in terms of how they want to proceed with their head coaching position.