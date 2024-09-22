Cleveland Browns Reveal Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills made his 2024 debut against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, but it didn't last very long.
Wills, who had been sidelined for the first two weeks due to a knee issue, appeared to re-aggravate his injury in the third quarter and left the game.
ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi has reported that Wills will undergo an MRI.
The Browns' offensive line has been absolutely decimated by injuries, which resulted in quarterback Deshaun Watson getting sacked eight times in Cleveland's 21-15 loss to the Giants.
Wills underwent knee surgery last December. His recovery took a bit longer than expected, as he ended up missing the first two games of 2024.
While the 25-year-old has not exactly materialized like the Browns hoped when they selected him with the 10th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, he remains a crucial part of Cleveland's offensive line.
With Jack Conklin remaining out and the Browns suffering numerous other injuries in the trenches, the Wills news becomes that much more concerning.
Wills has been the starting left tackle for Cleveland ever since his rookie campaign and only missed five games over his first three seasons. As a matter of fact, he played in all 17 games in 2022.
However, the knee injury knocked him out after just eight contests last season.
Wills is set to hit free agency next March.
The Browns fell to 1-2 with the loss to the Giants and will head on the road to battle the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.