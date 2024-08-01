Cleveland Browns Reveal Massive D'Onta Foreman Injury Update
The Cleveland Browns had a scary situation occur during practice earlier today. D'Onta Foreman went down with an injury, was placed on a backboard and carted off the field, and was then transported via helicopter to a medical facility.
While there has still been no major update about the injury, there has been some positive news shared.
According to Browns' reporter Noah Weiskopf, Foreman has had X-Rays and CT scans that are both negative. He has been or will be released from the hospital today and will return to the team.
Foreman has been expected to earn a sizable role with the team, at least early on in the season. Until Nick Chubb makes his return to the field, Foreman was expected to win the No. 2 job behind Jerome Ford.
During the 2023 season with the Chicago Bears, Foreman played in nine games. He carried the football 109 times for 425 yards and four touchdowns. Foreman also caught 11 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.
Hopefully, this will mean that Foreman can make a return to the field at some point in the near future.
At 28 years old, Foreman still has some good football left to be played. This injury, while a major scare, seems to have been more scary than serious.
More updates are expected to come out about the situation in the near future. We'll make sure to have all of those updates for you.
For now, it's all positive news. Foreman seems to avoided the serious injury that it appeared to be when it occurred.