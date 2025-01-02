Browns Reveal Starting QB, While 5 Players Are Ruled Out For Week 18
The Cleveland Browns are making yet another change at quarterback.
Former New England Patriots QB Bailey Zappe will take over under center for the Browns for their Week 18 season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. The announcement comes after head coach Kevin Stefanski was initially initially not ready to name a starter after their final day of practice wrapped up on Thursday. A little over an hour after Stefanski spoke to the media, the team ultimately announced that it would be turning things over to Zappe.
Earlier in the week, Stefanski shared that he would consider playing both Zappe and Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Saturday's game. That still appears to be the plan, but Zappe will now officially be the first one up to man the offense. He also represents the 40th quarterback to start for Cleveland since 1999.
"Obviously it's a great opportunity," the 25-year-old said earlier in the week about possibly starting. "Personally, I kind of look at it like I'm on a one-year deal here. I have no idea what the future holds for me, and it's a great opportunity for me to go out there and play some football and get some film for people to watch. Hopefully it's good film, but I'm excited for the opportunity."
Unfortunately for the third-year signal caller, he'll go to battle extremely shorthanded on offense. Both running back Jerome Ford and tight end David Njoku were ruled out for Week 18. Ford has been battling and ankle injury suffered against the Dolphins last week, while Njoku has been dealing with a knee injury. Neither player practiced at all this week.
Three other players were also ruled out for this game including star cornerback Denzel Ward, who was trying to push through a shoulder injury to play this week. Linebacker Jordan Hicks and running back Pierre Strong Jr. are also out for Cleveland.
The Browns also listed five additional players as questionable for Saturday, including DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee), TE Blake Whiteheart (knee), DT Dalvin Tomlinson (knee), WR Michael Woods (knee) and QB Jameis Winston (shoulder).