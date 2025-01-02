Browns Digest

Browns Reveal Starting QB, While 5 Players Are Ruled Out For Week 18

The Cleveland Browns are making another change at quarterback as Bailey Zappe is now slated to start under center against the Baltimore Ravens

Spencer German

Dec 29, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) throws the ball during warm ups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) throws the ball during warm ups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Browns are making yet another change at quarterback.

Former New England Patriots QB Bailey Zappe will take over under center for the Browns for their Week 18 season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. The announcement comes after head coach Kevin Stefanski was initially initially not ready to name a starter after their final day of practice wrapped up on Thursday. A little over an hour after Stefanski spoke to the media, the team ultimately announced that it would be turning things over to Zappe.

Earlier in the week, Stefanski shared that he would consider playing both Zappe and Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Saturday's game. That still appears to be the plan, but Zappe will now officially be the first one up to man the offense. He also represents the 40th quarterback to start for Cleveland since 1999.

"Obviously it's a great opportunity," the 25-year-old said earlier in the week about possibly starting. "Personally, I kind of look at it like I'm on a one-year deal here. I have no idea what the future holds for me, and it's a great opportunity for me to go out there and play some football and get some film for people to watch. Hopefully it's good film, but I'm excited for the opportunity."

Unfortunately for the third-year signal caller, he'll go to battle extremely shorthanded on offense. Both running back Jerome Ford and tight end David Njoku were ruled out for Week 18. Ford has been battling and ankle injury suffered against the Dolphins last week, while Njoku has been dealing with a knee injury. Neither player practiced at all this week.

Three other players were also ruled out for this game including star cornerback Denzel Ward, who was trying to push through a shoulder injury to play this week. Linebacker Jordan Hicks and running back Pierre Strong Jr. are also out for Cleveland.

The Browns also listed five additional players as questionable for Saturday, including DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee), TE Blake Whiteheart (knee), DT Dalvin Tomlinson (knee), WR Michael Woods (knee) and QB Jameis Winston (shoulder).

Published
Spencer German
SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

Home/News