Browns Rival Emerges As Dak Prescott Suitor
The Cleveland Browns enter the 2024 NFL season with some major questions that need to be answered. Obviously, the biggest question comes at the quarterback position.
Will Deshaun Watson have the bounce-back season that the Browns desperately need from him?
If he doesn't, it seems very likely that Cleveland would start looking at their options. Moving on from Watson would be an instant possibility.
Speaking of the quarterback position, an arch-rival of the Browns has been named as a team that could consider bringing in a new star quarterback.
Bleacher Report recently took a look at the potential destinations for Dak Prescott should he end up parting ways with the Dallas Cowboys. On that list were the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"If Wilson or Fields doesn't perform well enough to justify a long-term investment, Prescott should be at the top of the Steelers' 2025 wish list. He'd provide the upper-echelon quarterback play Pittsburgh hasn't had since Ben Roethlisberger's prime, and he'd instantly place the Steelers among the AFC favorites. The Steelers would have plenty to offer Prescott too. They have a stout defense, an elite head coach, a stable franchise and enough cap room to outbid every other likely suitor."
Seeing Prescott in a Steelers jersey would be strange. However, this also brings up a major question.
If Watson doesn't perform well in 2024, could Cleveland try to part ways with him and target Prescott themselves?
Prescott would be a massive upgrade over the version of Watson that the Browns have seen over the last two years. He receives a lot of fan and media hate, but he's one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.
Making that kind of move would take a lot of things falling the right way. First and foremost, Cleveland would need to find someone to take on Watson's contract.
It's likely not even possible, but it would be an intriguing option if the logistics could be figured out.
The last thing the Browns want to see is Pittsburgh getting Prescott. He would make them a much more dangerous team than they have been over the last few years.
Hopefully, that doesn't end up happening.