Browns Rival Steelers Lose Key Defender To Suspension
The Browns biggest rival Pittsburgh Steelers found out one of their key offseason acquisitions will now miss nearly half of the regular season.
Reports indicate cornerback Cameron Sutton was handed an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, following a misdemeanor battery charge brought against him back in March. Sutton does not intend to appeal the suspension making the league's ruling final ahead of the 2024 season.
The 29-year-old defensive back signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with Pittsburgh earlier this offseason. The agreement marked a return to the Steel City for Sutton, who spent the first six years of his career with the franchise before playing for the Lions in 2023.
In the aftermath of a domestic violence incident in Lutz, Florida in which Sutton was involved and left a woman battered, police were unable to locate the former third-round pick for several weeks. He'd eventually turn himself in but not before being released by the Lions once a warrant for his arrest was issued.
That opened the door for Pittsburgh to reunite with a familiar face last month. Sutton figured to serve as the Steelers top nickle cornerback this season, a role that helped him earn a three-year, $33 million deal with Detroit last offseason. The suspension will keep him from making his Steelers return until Week 10 due to Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye week.
Sutton has nine interceptions throughout his career, eight of which came during his six years with the Steelers. Last year he snared just one pick with Detroit, while also racking up a career high 65 tackles.