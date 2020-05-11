The Cleveland Browns recently selected Jacob Phillips in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. An intelligent linebacker with the ability to diagnose quickly, he's an explosive down hill player that can get to the play before it develops with an explosive first step.

Sunday, Mother’s Day, most sons and daughters greet their mother with some flowers, maybe a nice card or some jewelry or take mom out to dinner. Phillips went above and beyond, buying his mother a car, there aren’t many with the financial capabilities, Phillips made it happen. The 2020 Lincoln Aviator is a luxury vehicle, smooth inside and out.

His mother, Tami, had to have been in for a big surprise with this new ride that carries a manufacturer's retail price of $51,100 on the the standard model. The most loaded version is the Black Label Grand Touring with an MSRP of $87,800. The leasing options vary.

As a third round pick, Phillips won’t have the biggest of contracts obviously. Likely around 4.5 million over four years. The rookie linebacker took care of his giver of life quickly, before he even played an NFL down. If he can go on to have a productive NFL career, it likely won't be the last thing he gives his mother.

Phillips is projected to compete for the WILL linebacker position with Sione Takitaki, last year's third round pick, one of the question marks on the roster at this time. His sure tackling ability and known toughness certainly will not hurt his case in that pursuit.