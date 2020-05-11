BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns Rookie Linebacker Goes Above And Beyond on Mother’s Day

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns recently selected Jacob Phillips in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. An intelligent linebacker with the ability to diagnose quickly, he's an explosive down hill player that can get to the play before it develops with an explosive first step.

Sunday, Mother’s Day, most sons and daughters greet their mother with some flowers, maybe a nice card or some jewelry or take mom out to dinner. Phillips went above and beyond, buying his mother a car, there aren’t many with the financial capabilities, Phillips made it happen. The 2020 Lincoln Aviator is a luxury vehicle, smooth inside and out. 

His mother, Tami, had to have been in for a big surprise with this new ride that carries a manufacturer's retail price of $51,100 on the the standard model. The most loaded version is the Black Label Grand Touring with an MSRP of $87,800. The leasing options vary.

As a third round pick, Phillips won’t have the biggest of contracts obviously. Likely around 4.5 million over four years. The rookie linebacker took care of his giver of life quickly, before he even played an NFL down. If he can go on to have a productive NFL career, it likely won't be the last thing he gives his mother.

Phillips is projected to compete for the WILL linebacker position with Sione Takitaki, last year's third round pick, one of the question marks on the roster at this time. His sure tackling ability and known toughness certainly will not hurt his case in that pursuit.

Destroying A Quarterback, The DeShone Kizer Debacle

Being waived this week by the Las Vegas Raiders, DeShone Kizer's career in the NFL may be coming to an end. And because of how he was handled by the Cleveland Browns and particularly Hue Jackson, he may have been doomed from the start.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

A Few Games That Stick Out On The Cleveland Browns Schedule

A look at some games the Cleveland Browns will play this year that stand out.

BrandonLittle

by

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns: Who Will Jedrick Wills Face In His Rookie Season?

The Cleveland Browns selected Jedrick Wills with the 10th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft to play left tackle. Slated to step in immediately, it's worth seeing who he will have to block this year to protect Baker Mayfield.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

From Historic Rookie Season To Sophomore Slump; What Changed For Baker Mayfield, What Happens Next

There's no middle ground with Baker Mayfield. He went from potential superstar quarterback as a rookie to people suggesting 2020 is make or break season after a disappointing second season. What happened, how he and the Cleveland Browns got here and the realities of this season.

Pete Smith

New Orleans Saints Release Pro Bowl Guard Larry Warford; Could Cleveland Browns Be Interested?

In what appears to be a move to save salary cap space, the New Orleans Saints announced the release of guard Larry Warford, who has made the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons. With Warford now available, could the Cleveland Browns be interested?

Pete Smith

by

Verrnelerrne

Cleveland Browns Waive DT Brandin Bryant To Make Room To Sign WR Rashard Higgins

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of Rashard Higgins, officially. In order to make room on the roster, they waived defensive tackle Brandin Bryant.

Pete Smith

by

shwnstevenson

Cleveland Browns 2020 Schedule Release Top 10 Takeaways

Ten important takeaways from the release of the Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL schedule and which games are vital to the franchise’s success this season.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

5 Thoughts On September Schedule For Cleveland Browns

The NFL schedule has been released and the Cleveland Browns know who to prepare for in the month of September. Here are five thoughts on the first three games of the season.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Jersey Numbers Announced For Draft Picks, Players Added In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns announced jersey numbers for all of their draft picks and free agent additions. The numbers are subject to change.

Pete Smith

Which Cleveland Browns Player Is Fantasy Down On?

Which Cleveland Browns player are fantasy football analysts down on? Dr. Roto and Corey Parson break it down.

Pete Smith