Cleveland Browns Rookie QB Shares Cryptic Note About Future
Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders does not lack confidence — and we saw this during his college career at Colorado.
After falling into the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, it seems as though that confidence as not wavered.
Sanders is currently in the midst of a four-man quarterback battle for the Browns this offseason. On Sunday night, Sanders shared a simple, yet effective, message on social media.
"Time will tell," Sanders wrote.
Sanders has been in the news this offseason for many reasons. While many believe he can enter the season as the starter, there have also been negative headlines surrounding speeding tickets. Sanders was caught going reportedly 40 mph above the speed limit.
On the field, Sanders has made a strong first impression.
Sanders was the first rookie to report to the Browns following the draft. He showed during his time at Colorado that he has the ability but might need time to learn the game at the NFL level -- specifically the speed and to improve his decision making.
The Browns added two quarterbacks in the draft. They selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round before selecting Sanders two rounds later. This came after acquiring Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Cleveland also signed Joe Flacco to a one-year deal.
There are many opinions out there on who the Browns should start Week 1. No decision has been made yet as all four options remain on the table for a team looking for its long-term solution under center.