Cleveland Browns Rookie Sends Strong Message During Training Camp
Shedeur Sanders has never lacked confidence and that has carried over into the NFL.
The Cleveland Browns rookie is battling for a starting role during training camp and has liked what he has seen so far.
After a strong day of camp for Sanders, he shared a strong message on what he has seen from the team as whole.
"I'm seeing greatness," Sanders said.
"It's a lot of great players we have on the team. O-line is doing their job, coaches are doing everthing they need to do. It's not legendary yet. It's not there yet. We're working to get that way."
Sanders has was the final quarterback added this offseason.
The Browns sined Joe Flacco to a one-year deal in free agency. They also made a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire Kenny Pickett. During the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland opted for Dillon Gabriel in the third round before taking Sanders two rounds later.
"Transition has been cool," Sanders said. "Of course, ups and downs and everything but I feel like once you switch your mentality toward anything in life, you see the brighter side of things."
Sanders is in the midst of a four-man quarterback battle for the Browns. He has impressed in camp thus far but there has been no sense of who the Browns will go with for Week 1.
"I'm just bringing myself," Sanders said. "That's what I was at Colorado. That's what I was growing up so I can't really change mysef as a person."