Browns Running Back Leaves Practice On Cart Following Injury
The biggest goal for NFL franchises this time of year is to get their teams through training camp and the preseason healthy. Football is a grueling game though and that's often times easier said than done.
On Thursday, the Browns were unable to avoid the injury bug. During the first fully padded practie of training camp at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginina, running back D'Onta Foreman exited the session on a card after suffering a serious injury. More information is not known about the severity of Foreman's injury at this time.
The ailment was severe enough that Foreman needed to be immobilized by the Browns medical team via a backboard and ultimately carted off. According to those on the scene, Foreman was seen moving his hands and grabbing at his neck a bit while being attended to. The injury reportedly occurred during a special teams drill.