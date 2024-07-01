Cleveland Browns Running Back Named Shocking Trade Candidate
The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the starting of training camp in preparation for the upcoming 2024 NFL season.
There are very high expectations and hopes surrounding the Browns entering this season. While a lot of that hope relies on the healthy and production of quarterback Deshaun Watson, the roster as a whole is loaded with talent on both sides of the football.
While most of the roster movement has already been made this offseason, Cleveland could still look to make another move or two.
Keeping that in mind, Bleacher Report has suggested three potential trade candidates for the Browns. One name that they mentioned was running back Jerome Ford.
"Teams across the NFL are always looking for running back depth and you could argue Ford has the most trade value among the Browns' depth because of his 804-yard season. A strong preseason out of Foreman and/or Hines could allow the Browns to maximize Ford's value and land a mid-round draft pick."
Ford put together a productive 2023 campaign with Cleveland. He ended up carrying the football 204 times for 803 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 44 passes for 319 yards and five more scores.
At 24 years old, Ford would be a very hot commodity if he was placed on the trade block.
While this is a shocking suggestion, it's also very unlikely. Ford projects to play a very important role, especially with the healthy of Nick Chubb being relatively unknown.
More than likely, the Browns will opt to keep a running back room that includes Chubb, Ford, and one of the other options. Moving on from Ford would be a bad decision by Cleveland.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what moves the Browns make before the season. They will have some key roster battles going on in training camp and preseason action.
Even though Ford has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate, fans shouldn't expect to see him on the move.