Cleveland Browns Select Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR Michigan With 187th Pick

With the 187th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and possibly their last pick of the draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR from Michigan. Jones is a big bodied receiver that was one of the most explosive testing receivers at the NFL Scouting Combine, but after coming out of high school as one of the most sought after recruits in the nation, really didn't develop at Michigan.

The 6'1 5/8" 212 pound Jones played in 11 games in his final season at Michigan, only catching 34 passes for 438 yards and six touchdowns. From a market share standpoint, that's a paltry 13.8 percent, which isn't where anyone wants to be in terms of projecting to the NFL.

Having said that, in the sixth round, the Browns are certainly in a position where they can take a shot on really good athlete that is still just 21 years old. If he can take some big steps forward working with Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea, they might be able to turn Jones into a player that can contribute.

It was a historic receiver class this year and it made sense that the Browns would grab one, if for no other reason they need depth behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. This provides another target for Baker Mayfield to see if he's worth keeping on the roster this season and they can go from there.

There are plenty of people who blame the lack of development and production from Jones on the Michigan program, so it will be interesting to see if the Browns can get something out of him that the Wolverines could not.