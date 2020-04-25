Cleveland Browns Select Harrison Bryant, TE Florida Atlanta 115th Overall

The Cleveland Browns started day three of the 2020 NFL Draft selecting Harrison Bryant, TE from Florida Atlantic. Bryant is a tight end that can play inline or in the slot not unlike David Njoku. He's got length for the position and he was super productive for the Owls, leading the team in receiving yards in 2019.

The reigning Mackey Award winner for the nation's top tight end in the country, Bryant caught 65 passes for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns this past season. He's a little undersized in terms of weight, but the Browns, who value intelligence, get a player that the Browns take a player that played inline, lined up in space and played in motion.

It would hardly be a surprise if he uses his rookie year to increase his overall strength as a rookie while being utilized more as an H-back and space player to then hopefully be able to make the move and play inline to become a more full service option.

Bryant celebrated his 22nd birthday on Thursday, the first day of the NFL Draft. Now, he finds out where he will be playing in the NFL on Saturday.

The Browns signed Austin Hooper in free agency, already have Njoku and now add Bryant. Kevin Stefanski, the team's head coach, has prioritized the tight end position and they get some depth and a player that could increase his role over the course of his career. This also puts a little more pressure on Njoku to deliver in his fourth season.