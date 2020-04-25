BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns Select Harrison Bryant, TE Florida Atlanta 115th Overall

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns started day three of the 2020 NFL Draft selecting Harrison Bryant, TE from Florida Atlantic. Bryant is a tight end that can play inline or in the slot not unlike David Njoku. He's got length for the position and he was super productive for the Owls, leading the team in receiving yards in 2019.

The reigning Mackey Award winner for the nation's top tight end in the country, Bryant caught 65 passes for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns this past season. He's a little undersized in terms of weight, but the Browns, who value intelligence, get a player that the Browns take a player that played inline, lined up in space and played in motion.

It would hardly be a surprise if he uses his rookie year to increase his overall strength as a rookie while being utilized more as an H-back and space player to then hopefully be able to make the move and play inline to become a more full service option.

Bryant celebrated his 22nd birthday on Thursday, the first day of the NFL Draft. Now, he finds out where he will be playing in the NFL on Saturday. 

The Browns signed Austin Hooper in free agency, already have Njoku and now add Bryant. Kevin Stefanski, the team's head coach, has prioritized the tight end position and they get some depth and a player that could increase his role over the course of his career. This also puts a little more pressure on Njoku to deliver in his fourth season.

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Thread

The 2020 NFL Draft has finally arrived and it's just a question of seeing what the Cleveland Browns, led by general manager Andrew Berry, decide to do. Follow along and comment in the thread.

Shawn Stevenson

by

SI Draft Tracker

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Thread - Day Two

Live draft day thread covering draft selections, trade rumors, and commentary for day two of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Rusty8

Cleveland Browns Select Jacob Phillips, LB LSU With The 97th Pick

The Cleveland Browns selected Jacob Phillips, LB from LSU with the 97th pick of the NFL Draft, adding a run stopping linebacker to a relatively thin group of linebackers.

Pete Smith

by

Rusty8

Cleveland Browns: Closing Thoughts On Day Two Of The NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns used Friday to add three Tigers, a third round pick in 2021 and hopefully build a defense. Let's wrap it up with some thoughts on what this team is thinking and doing.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Select Jordan Elliot, DT Missouri With 88th Pick

The Cleveland Browns select Jordan Elliot, defensive tackle from Missouri with the 88th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to provide depth behind Sheldon Richardson and give them what they hope is a strong rotation on the interior.

Pete Smith

by

Rusty8

Draft Grades Coming in for Cleveland Browns Tackle Jedrick Wills

A look at the draft grades surrounding Cleveland Browns new offensive tackle Jedrick Wills

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns OT Jedrick Wills: "Nothing But Excited To Get To Work”

The 2020 first round pick for the Cleveland Browns, Jedrick Wills of Alabama, introduced himself to Cleveland in a conference call with local media, excited for the opportunity and ready to get to work.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Swap Picks With New Orleans Saints, Add Third Round Pick in 2021

In the second trade of the day, the Cleveland Browns agree to swap picks with the New Orleans Saints, moving down for the second time. The Browns move down from the 74th pick in the draft to 88th pick while adding the Saints third round pick in 2021.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry: "We Are Incredibly Excited to Add Jedrick to Our Organization"

After making the first pick in his career as a general manager, Andrew Berry had a press conference discussing the addition of Jedrick Wills to the Cleveland Browns

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski On Jedrick Wills: "I Like His Tenacity, His Toughness, His Intelligence"

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski took questions from the media on the team's first round pick, Jedrick Wills. Much of it focused on the transition to left tackle, but Stefanski seemed thrilled with the pick and what it allows the team to do offensively.

Pete Smith