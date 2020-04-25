Cleveland Browns Select Jordan Elliot, DT Missouri With 88th Pick

The Cleveland Browns used their first pick in the third round to address defensive tackle, picking Jordan Elliot, defensive tackle from Missouri. This now gives them a group of four along with Sheldon Richardson, Larry Ogunjobi and Andrew Billings. Elliot gives them depth behind Richardson at the three-technique.

Missouri's been a relatively mediocre program the last few years, so players like Elliot can end up overlooked. Elliot has good hands, pretty solid quickness and overall athleticism.

He's more suited to penetrate into the backfield and cause havoc in the backfield, but he does have some ability to deal with the running game. There are some areas where he can continue to develop in anchoring against more powerful offensive linemen.

His box scores and statistics don't look very impressive and he can do more to be a finisher to get more production on the board, but he did produce relative to what Missouri had. So while the numbers may not look great, but he did produce for the Tigers.

This pick like the one before it selecting Grant Delpit show that the new Browns front office values players that can impact the passing game. They used free agency to acquire run defenders and the first two picks on defense in the draft deal with impacting the passing game.

The Browns still have the 97th pick in the round, so they aren't done for the day and will have a relatively quick turn around before they can start preparing for day three of the NFL Draft.