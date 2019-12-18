BrownsMaven
Cleveland Browns Send Two to Pro Bowl, Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry

BrandonLittle

The NFL released the Pro Bowl teams for the 2019 season and the Cleveland Browns found two players on that list and multiple alternates. Running back Nick Chubb and wide receiver Jarvis Landry will represent the franchise in Orlando next month.

Besides the two players making it, Odell Beckham Jr, Joe Schobert and Denzel Ward were named alternates for the AFC team.

Nick Chubb was a simple pick, as he led the way in fan voting for running backs in the entire AFC. Leading the league in rushing with 1,408 yards and has added eight touchdowns, carrying the ball 270 times this season already. The former Georgia running back has been dependable, not missing a game. Going over 100 yards so far seven times, Chubb has been one constant for the Cleveland Browns this season. This is the first Pro Bowl of potentially many for the star running back.

Jarvis Landry wasn’t the one expected to be named to the Pro Bowl prior to the season, but he has had a solid season for the Browns and it may finish as his best season as a pro so far in his career. So far on the season Landry has 1,018 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions. A benefit of playing next to his friend Odell, facing lesser defensive backs and often single coverage has paid off for Jarvis. This will be the fifth Pro Bowl appearance for number eighty. 

