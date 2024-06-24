Cleveland Browns WR Sends Warning About Offense To The NFL
The Cleveland Browns are entering the 2024 NFL season as a team flying relatively under-the-radar. No one knows exactly what to expect from them.
While the potential and talent is there to be a very good football team and to get into the playoffs, it all depends on a couple of key factors.
First and foremost, can quarterback Deshaun Watson save his career? He has been unavailable for most of his two years with the Browns and has not played great the rest of the time.
Another key factor will be whether or not the Cleveland offense can live up to its full potential around Watson.
Throughout the entire offensive roster, the Browns boast big-time talent. Watson, Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Nick Chubb (when he returns from injury), and David Njoku are just a few of the featured names.
One intriguing wide receiver who will be looking to have a big year is Elijah Moore.
The 24-year-old wide receiver, who is entering his second season with the team, is expecting big things from the offense. He recently sent a short and sweet warning message to the rest of the NFL.
"I just feel like it's going to be a lot more explosive."
Moore is coming off of his first season with Cleveland. He ended up catching 59 passes for 640 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers show promise of another big season in 2024.
At just 24 years old, Moore is just starting to come into his prime. He'll be a big part of the offensive game plan and will play a role in making the Browns' offense explosive.
Fans can only hope that this prediction comes true from the young wideout. Watson getting back to form from before the trade alone would make them a very dangerous unit.
Expect to see the offense look much better than it did in 2023. Cleveland has made a lot of moves to get their offense back on track and if Watson performs better they should be in a very good place.