Cleveland Browns Should Pursue Trade For This Star Wide Receiver
The Cleveland Browns aggressively pursued a trade for star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Unfortunately, they were unable to get that deal done and Aiyuk ended up signing a new extension to stay with the San Francisco 49ers.
Despite missing out on Aiyuk, the Browns still have the ability to pursue a big move at wide receiver.
If they still want to attempt to pull off a big trade, they should look no further than an AFC North rivals star wideout. That wide receiver is none other that Cincinnati Bengals' receiver Tee Higgins.
Higgins has been locked into a contract situation with the Bengals throughout the offseason. There seems to be a decent chance that he could leave town in free agency next offseason.
That should lead Cleveland to reaching out and trying to pull off a rare in-division trade.
At 25 years old, Higgins would have the potential to be the team's long-term No. 1 wideout. He is coming off of a bit of a down year, catching 42 passes for 656 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.
However, back in the 2022 NFL season, he caught 74 passes for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been producing those numbers despite being the No. 2 option behind Ja'Marr Chase and having Tyler Boyd on the team as well during that time period.
Recently, the Browns made a contract restructure move with quarterback Deshaun Watson that opened up a lot of cap space. That cap space could be used to acquire a piece like Higgins and then sign him to a lucrative long-term deal.
Granted, making a deal with Cincinnati would not be an easy task. The Bengals likely would prefer not to give a talent like Higgins to a division rival. But, if Cleveland made a strong offer, Cincinnati would have a hard time turning it down.
Obviously, this is all speculation. There have been no reports connecting Higgins to the Browns.
That being said, it would make a lot of sense.