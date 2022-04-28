Skip to main content

Cleveland Browns showing interest in DE Jerry Hughes

According to a report, the Cleveland Browns have interest in free agent Jerry Hughes.

Cleveland Browns have a hole opposite of Myles Garrett heading into the NFL Draft. That doesn’t mean the team has to address it with an immediate starter in the draft, there are still quality free agents available that will allow a rookie to become a-custom to the league. One of those is Jerry Hughes.

Browns reportedly have an interest in the free-agent pass rusher. Hughes has played in the league for 12 years and simply does not miss much time. He has missed just one game since 2011. Hughes is not high-end starter quality, but he would be a step up in terms of depth on the roster.

Cleveland could still draft an edge player and they should. Options to rotate different players in will benefit the Browns, it was noticed when Takk McKinley went down with an injury last season.

Signing Hughes does not eliminate the chance of signing Jadeveon Clowney, but it could signal to Clowney it’s time to get the boat moving.

Hughes has forced four fumbles over the last two seasons with Buffalo, he was a part of a very talented defensive line there.

There is still some gas left in the tank with Hughes. The 2022 season will be his 13th in the league, out of TCU. If the Browns want to sign Hughes and the two sides can come to an agreement — nothing would become official till following the draft.

