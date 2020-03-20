BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns Sign Andrew Sendejo Signaling End of Pursuit For Anthony Harris

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have addressed their starting free safety spot in signing Andrew Sendejo to a one-year, $2.25 million deal as first reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Sendejo spent parts of nine seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, so he's extremely familiar with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. Sendejo will be paired with Karl Joseph to play the back end of the Browns defense under defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

After eight years with the Vikings, Sendejo signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, where he might have run into Browns general manager Andrew Berry. They ended up waiving him in November and the Vikings claimed him for the rest of the year.

The move for Sendejo also likely means the Browns are no longer in the market for the other Vikings safety on the market in Anthony Harris. What initially appeared to be perhaps the biggest target for the Browns on defense entering free agency, the Vikings surprised the league by applying the franchise tag. They have reportedly been willing to trade his rights to a team for a draft pick, but no one has bit yet, perhaps calling their bluff to see if they won't drop the tag and let him sign anywhere.

Sendejo will turn 33 years old this year and is the oldest free agent the Browns have signed on the defensive side of the ball by a significant margin. All of the moves the Browns have made on defense have been one-year deals, but they have to plan for life after Sendejo more immediately than anyone else.

The Browns also have Sheldrick Redwine who will be entering his second season and will have a role with this defense. They still need to keep addressing depth.

News

Cleveland Browns Reportedly Agree to Terms With Safety Karl Joseph

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly come to an agreement on a one-year deal with Karl Joseph as first reported by Josina Anderson of ESPN. Joseph figures to step in as the team's strong safety for the 2020 season.

Pete Smith

HiramB

Cleveland Browns Agree To One-Year Deal With Corner Kevin Johnson

Signing their fourth player to a one-year defense so far in free agency, the Cleveland Browns added corner Kevin Johnson to the secondary, fulfilling most of the role T.J. Carrie played the past two seasons.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns To Sign Former Akron Zip, Punt Returner Jojo Natson

The Cleveland Browns have added a special teams player and brought in a player from the University of Akron, adding Jojo Natson, a kick and punt returner according to Ian Rapaport of NFL Network.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Agree To Terms With Their New Middle Linebacker, B.J. Goodson

The Cleveland Browns have found their starting middle linebacker to replace Joe Schobert, agreeing to a deal with now former New York Giant B.J. Goodson as reported by Tom Pelissero and Mike Garofolo of NFL Network.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Agree To Deal With Nose Tackle Andrew Billings

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a deal with nose tackle Andrew Billings, per his agency. Billings offers the hulking, subpackage run stopper this team needs to supplement Larry Ogunjobi.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns, Free Agent Market At Standstill

The Cleveland Browns opened the legal tampering period making a few big moves, establishing the foundation for the offense they plan to run. Defensively, they haven't made any moves but it's not time to panic at this point.

Pete Smith

pkbrownsfan

Cleveland Browns Establish Kevin Stefanski's Offense In 3 Moves

New Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been preaching what he wants to do on offense with this team and with the help of general manager Andrew Berry, it took the team just three moves for the Browns to get there.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Acquire Andy Janovich From Denver Broncos, Get Their Fullback

According to Mike Klis 9News in Denver, the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns have agreed to a trade that sends fullback Andy Janovich to the Browns for a 7th round pick in 2021.

Pete Smith

Browns Agree To Deal With Backup QB Case Keenum

The Cleveland Browns reportedly made their third signing of the tampering period, agreeing to a deal with backup quarterback Case Keenum. The deal is for three years and worth up to $18 million as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns: Joe Schobert's Departure, Even If Expected, Is Still Disappointing

The writing was on the wall that Joe Schobert would not be returning to the Cleveland Browns dating back to NFL Scouting Combine, but seeing it happen, seeing him agree to a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, still stinks, even if it may prove to be the right decision.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck