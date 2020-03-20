Cleveland Browns Sign Andrew Sendejo Signaling End of Pursuit For Anthony Harris

The Cleveland Browns have addressed their starting free safety spot in signing Andrew Sendejo to a one-year, $2.25 million deal as first reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Sendejo spent parts of nine seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, so he's extremely familiar with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. Sendejo will be paired with Karl Joseph to play the back end of the Browns defense under defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

After eight years with the Vikings, Sendejo signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, where he might have run into Browns general manager Andrew Berry. They ended up waiving him in November and the Vikings claimed him for the rest of the year.

The move for Sendejo also likely means the Browns are no longer in the market for the other Vikings safety on the market in Anthony Harris. What initially appeared to be perhaps the biggest target for the Browns on defense entering free agency, the Vikings surprised the league by applying the franchise tag. They have reportedly been willing to trade his rights to a team for a draft pick, but no one has bit yet, perhaps calling their bluff to see if they won't drop the tag and let him sign anywhere.

Sendejo will turn 33 years old this year and is the oldest free agent the Browns have signed on the defensive side of the ball by a significant margin. All of the moves the Browns have made on defense have been one-year deals, but they have to plan for life after Sendejo more immediately than anyone else.

The Browns also have Sheldrick Redwine who will be entering his second season and will have a role with this defense. They still need to keep addressing depth.