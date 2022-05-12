Cleveland Browns sign David Bell and Alex Wright

The Cleveland Browns have signed two of their three third-round draft picks, from the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cleveland Browns have signed two of their third-round draft picks. Defensive end Alex Wright and wide receiver David Bell were both signed by the team, to their rookie deals.

Wright was selected by the Browns with the No. 78 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, out of UAB. The rookie has agreed to a four-year deal, that is worth $5,293,574. Wright is someone to watch that could potentially pave his way into a future starter, opposite of Myles Garrett. Jadeveon Clowney is someone the Browns could still sign, but currently Wright would be the second best option on the roster at defensive end.

Bell is the first member of the Browns to be signed. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the rookie wide receiver had signed a four-year deal worth $4,894,904.

Out of Purdue, Bell was the No. 99 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The rookie will have a chance to see immediate snaps and be a key part of the Browns' offense.

Cleveland will continue to sign each of their nine draft picks in the coming days and weeks. Continue to check back with Browns Digest, where we will have details on each.

