Browns Sign 8 Players to Reserves/Futures List

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of eight players to their reserves/futures list . These are players that were part of their practice squad and will ensure they will be part of the offseason program and be there for camp next year.

DT Brandin Bryant

LB Jermaine Grace

CB Donnie Lewis Jr.

LB Montrel Meander

WR J'Mon Moore

G Malcolm Pridgeon

G Willie Wright

DE Trevon Young

None of these players is particularly surprising, though the one thing that's worth noting is how Montrel Meander is now listed as a linebacker. Meander has been with the Browns multiple times in addition to when he was coming out of college and he was listed as a strong safety.

Of particular interest, Donnie Lewis Jr. was a seventh round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Coming out of Tulane, he suffered a foot injury that sidelined him for the postseason training process and it seemed like much of this year was just getting him up to full speed again.

Willie Wright was an intriguing undrafted free agent tackle out of Tulsa. His athleticism and tape were intriguing, but he was always going to move inside given his lack of height. He's also been considered at center.

J'Mon Moore has a great prospect profile, but the competition in Green Bay caused them to go ahead and waive him. Moore is an excellent athlete that was productive at the University of Missouri.

Brandin Bryant is an older, but toolsy prospect similar to Trevon Coley. He was on the active roster briefly, but they moved him back down to the practice squad when he wasn't getting reps.

Jermaine Grace, who finally earned his stripes after a over a year, was on the Browns in 2018 but let go on roster cut down day. He's got the most playing experience in the NFL of any of the other players on this list before he was signed to the practice squad a few weeks ago.