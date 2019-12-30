BrownsMaven
Browns Sign 8 Players to Reserves/Futures List

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of eight players to their reserves/futures list . These are players that were part of their practice squad and will ensure they will be part of the offseason program and be there for camp next year.

DT Brandin Bryant

LB Jermaine Grace

CB Donnie Lewis Jr.

LB Montrel Meander

WR J'Mon Moore

G Malcolm Pridgeon

G Willie Wright

DE Trevon Young

None of these players is particularly surprising, though the one thing that's worth noting is how Montrel Meander is now listed as a linebacker. Meander has been with the Browns multiple times in addition to when he was coming out of college and he was listed as a strong safety.

Of particular interest, Donnie Lewis Jr. was a seventh round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Coming out of Tulane, he suffered a foot injury that sidelined him for the postseason training process and it seemed like much of this year was just getting him up to full speed again.

Willie Wright was an intriguing undrafted free agent tackle out of Tulsa. His athleticism and tape were intriguing, but he was always going to move inside given his lack of height. He's also been considered at center.

J'Mon Moore has a great prospect profile, but the competition in Green Bay caused them to go ahead and waive him. Moore is an excellent athlete that was productive at the University of Missouri.

Brandin Bryant is an older, but toolsy prospect similar to Trevon Coley. He was on the active roster briefly, but they moved him back down to the practice squad when he wasn't getting reps.

Jermaine Grace, who finally earned his stripes after a over a year, was on the Browns in 2018 but let go on roster cut down day. He's got the most playing experience in the NFL of any of the other players on this list before he was signed to the practice squad a few weeks ago.

Should the Browns Want John Dorsey Back For Another Season?

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Freddie Kitchens, so the question now becomes whether they should want to continue with John Dorsey as their general manager? Beyond the head coaching decision, there's a lot to consider.

Jarvis Landry Addresses the Browns Coaching Situation

Shawn Stevenson

Jarvis Landry spoke with reporters Monday after the team firing head coach Freddie Kitchens. Here is a summary of his thoughts on Kitchens and the 2019 season.

Browns Disastrous Season Finishes in Appropriate Fashion

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns completed their season of disappointment with a disturbing loss to the 1-14 Cincinnati Bengals, 33-23. They had some great moments, but this was the bottom for a team that was supposed to be a playoff team.

Report: Browns to Interview Mike McCarthy

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are going to interview Mike McCarthy, the former Green Bay Packers head coach, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Browns Request Permission to Interview 49ers DC Robert Saleh

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly requested permission to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Saleh would be their first defensive coach they've targeted as well as the first minority candidate.

Report: Browns Will Interview Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski

Pete Smith

According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, the Cleveland Browns will interview Kevin Stefanski, the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings. The other finalist from last year, Stefanski was passed over for Freddie Kitchens.

Cleveland Browns Request Permission to Interview Ravens OC Greg Roman

Pete Smith

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have requested permission to interview Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman for their head coaching position.

Report: Browns Head Coach Hire Could Impact Dorsey's Status

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have begun their coaching search, but their front office situation could change, depending on their preferred candidate. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the head coach they hire will have input on the status of John Dorsey.

Schefter: Browns Requesting Permission to Interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

Pete Smith

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have already begun their coaching search after firing Freddie Kitchens Sunday evening. The team has requested permission to interview New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Draft Position Set For The Browns After 6-10 Season, Four Game Losing Streak Leaves Impact

BrandonLittle

2020 NFL Draft spot set for the Cleveland Browns, one certainty amongst the changes