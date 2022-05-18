Cleveland Browns Sign Former Denver Broncos Cornerback

The Cleveland Browns added another cornerback to the roster, who has played for three teams in the NFL.

Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Wednesday afternoon, signing another cornerback to the roster. Cornerback Parnell Motley was signed on Wednesday, he is formally an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma.

Motley is listed at 6-foot and 175 pounds and has appeared in five career games since entering the league in 2020. In the year 2020, Motley made his debut with the Denver Broncos, where he appeared in two games, making one start. While with the Broncos, Motley had one pass defended and a fumble recovery. Motley made eight tackles in 2020.

Later in 2020, Motley was cut from the Broncos and landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he appeared in two games as well.

In 2021, Motley played one game with the Detroit Lions but did not register any stats. The former Oklahoma Sooner is still just 24 years old.

At Oklahoma, Motley had six interceptions over the course of four years. Motley played in 45 games and did not redshirt at all.

Coming out of college, Motley was noted as a hard-hitting cornerback. As a senior, Motley forced five fumbles. Motley made 176 tackles in his career at Oklahoma.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!