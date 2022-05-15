Cleveland Browns Sign QB Felix Harper

The Cleveland Browns have opted to add another quarterback to the roster, bringing the team to a total of 88 players. After signing quarterback Felix Harper, the Browns have two open spots remaining on the roster, if they wish to use them. Do not be surprised if a spot goes to an extra tight end.

Harper was joined by Jake Fromm at the Browns’ rookie camp this past week. It looks like Harper was the more impressive quarterback, earning an off-season roster spot. The Browns may try to keep Harper on the practice squad, for the long run.

Harper comes from Georgia and played his college ball at Alcorn State. I’m 2021, Harper was able to complete 191 passes for 2,489 yards and 20 passing touchdowns.

Cleveland won’t carry more than two quarterbacks on the roster unless there is a suspension for Deshaun Watson. If there is not, expect the team to try to land Josh Dobbs or Harper on the practice squad. If there is a suspension, then one of the two could be a backup to Jacoby Brissett for a period of games.

Harper is 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, so he doesn’t bring pro quarterback size. The athleticism is there.

