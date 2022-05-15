Skip to main content

Cleveland Browns Sign QB Felix Harper

The Cleveland Browns have added a fourth quarterback to the current roster.

The Cleveland Browns have opted to add another quarterback to the roster, bringing the team to a total of 88 players. After signing quarterback Felix Harper, the Browns have two open spots remaining on the roster, if they wish to use them. Do not be surprised if a spot goes to an extra tight end.

Harper was joined by Jake Fromm at the Browns’ rookie camp this past week. It looks like Harper was the more impressive quarterback, earning an off-season roster spot. The Browns may try to keep Harper on the practice squad, for the long run.

Harper comes from Georgia and played his college ball at Alcorn State. I’m 2021, Harper was able to complete 191 passes for 2,489 yards and 20 passing touchdowns.

Cleveland won’t carry more than two quarterbacks on the roster unless there is a suspension for Deshaun Watson. If there is not, expect the team to try to land Josh Dobbs or Harper on the practice squad. If there is a suspension, then one of the two could be a backup to Jacoby Brissett for a period of games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Harper is 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, so he doesn’t bring pro quarterback size. The athleticism is there.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) reacts after making a first down catch during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jarvis Landry to Saints on One-Year Deal

By Pete SmithMay 13, 2022
86159E34-C84A-4AAD-A89C-442E902B8794
News

Cleveland Browns trying out former Georgia standout, testament to a bad QB class

By Brandon LittleMay 13, 2022
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson listens to questions asked by members of the local media during his introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 1
News

Browns Schedule Suggests League Wary of Watson Discussion

By Pete SmithMay 13, 2022
Sep 8, 2018; Lubbock, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders offensive lineman Dawson Deaton (73) during the game against the Lamar Cardinals at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Dawson Deaton, C Texas Tech

By Pete SmithMay 14, 2022
Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns 2022 Schedule

By Staff ReportMay 12, 2022
Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) and the Bearcats take the field in the first quarter of the American Athletic Conference Championship football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Bearcats led 14-13 at the half. Houston Cougars At Cincinnati Bearcats American Athletic Conference Championship Syndication The Enquirer
News

Browns have officially signed seven of their 2022 NFL Draft picks

By Brandon LittleMay 12, 2022
3A248197-997C-4365-9EE4-0D186C20CE6F
News

Cleveland Browns sign David Bell and Alex Wright

By Brandon LittleMay 12, 2022
Oct 10, 2020; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Martin Emerson (1) celebrates with safety Fred Peters (38) after an incomplete pass against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Film Room: Rookie CB Martin Emerson

By Sam PenixMay 12, 2022