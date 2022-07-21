Cleveland Browns Sign Rookie DT Perrion Winfrey

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with all nine of their draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft that was held in April. Today, the Browns agreed to terms with defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey out of Oklahoma. Winfrey was the final player that the Browns needed to sign from the rookie class, perhaps the one that could have the biggest impact. The signing was first reported by Brad Stainbrook of The OBR.

Winfrey was expected to sign the day he reports to Berea for training camp. With training camp to begin tomorrow for rookies, getting the deal done today was a given.

Winfrey is going to have a chance to make an impact early for the Browns. With unproven starters in the middle of the defensive line, the rookie out of Oklahoma will have a chance to get on the field as a rookie in Cleveland. Winfrey was instantly likable to Browns fans for his hype attitude seconds after being drafted.

It will be a defensive tackle constituting of Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai, Taven Bryan, and Sheldon Day to name a few. These names will battle it out with Winfrey for reps on the field. Now that the rookie class signings are behind the Browns, that is one more box checked off the list heading into camp.

