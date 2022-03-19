Skip to main content

Cleveland Browns signing QB Jacoby Brissett to backup Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns have their new backup quarterback in Jacoby Brissett.

Cleveland Browns are revamping the quarterback room quickly. After trading Case Keenum to Buffalo, the team is signing Jacoby Brissett to be the next backup, behind Deshaun Watson. The signing was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Brissett is 29-years old and has six years of NFL experience, both as a backup and starting. Brissett has started 37 career games, including five games last year with the Miami Dolphins. Previously, Brissett was with the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.

Cleveland is getting a 6-foot-4 quarterback with mobile abilities behind the mobile Watson. Brissett is a solid backup who has seen plenty of playing time. If Watson faces a suspension, expect Brissett to start a few games.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Case Keenum Still Holds Value to Cleveland Browns
News

Browns trading QB Case Keenum to Bills

By Brandon Little14 minutes ago
Andrew Berry Showcases Potential as Free Agency Begins Video
Featured Content

Browns have Deshaun Watson: What's Next?

By Pete Smith5 hours ago
14115F61-79A9-4D8E-A8B5-56015C1FC5AC
News

LeBron James reacts to Browns trading for Deshaun Watson

By Brandon Little22 hours ago
Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Tweak Contract to Protect Watson's Salary Against Possible Suspension

By Pete Smith23 hours ago
Oct 17, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns QB Case Keenum Receives $1 million dollar bonus today

By Brandon Little23 hours ago
Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) catches a pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tight end Austin Hooper signs with Tennessee Titans

By Brandon Little23 hours ago
NFL Playoffs Should Offer Hope to Cleveland Browns
News

Browns Remaining 2022 NFL Draft picks

By Brandon Little23 hours ago
Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Trade for Deshaun Watson

By Pete SmithMar 18, 2022