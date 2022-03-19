Cleveland Browns signing QB Jacoby Brissett to backup Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns are revamping the quarterback room quickly. After trading Case Keenum to Buffalo, the team is signing Jacoby Brissett to be the next backup, behind Deshaun Watson. The signing was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Brissett is 29-years old and has six years of NFL experience, both as a backup and starting. Brissett has started 37 career games, including five games last year with the Miami Dolphins. Previously, Brissett was with the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.

Cleveland is getting a 6-foot-4 quarterback with mobile abilities behind the mobile Watson. Brissett is a solid backup who has seen plenty of playing time. If Watson faces a suspension, expect Brissett to start a few games.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

