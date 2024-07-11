Browns Skill Positions Receive Unfavorable Ranking From Major Outlet
With training camp under two weeks away NFL ranking season is in full swing. From top 100 player lists to individual position group rankings, many of the major outlets are chiming in before the start of the season.
That, of course, includes ESPN, where NFL analyst Bill Barnwell recently released a ranking of all 32 teams combined running back, wide receiver and tight end talent. The ranking did not bode well for the Browns as Barnwell had their skill position players ranked 20th overall despite showing plenty of love for top wideout Amari Cooper.
"How many times will teams give up on Amari Cooper before they learn?," he wrote. "He was brilliant last season, racking up 1,250 receiving yards despite facing the second-toughest expected catch rate of any regular wideout. He would have posted even gaudier numbers if not for a heel injury that cost him the final two games, just after an 11-catch, 265-yard performance in a win over the Texans With David Njoku adding 882 receiving yards in his best pro season. The Browns can feel food about their top two pass catchers. Everything else is a question mark."
Barnwell went on to highlight Nick Chubb's return from a serious knee injury making him an unknown for this season and uncertainty surrounding what Elijah Moore can produce. He did mention that there is some upside with Jerry Jeudy, whom the team acquired via trade this offseason, adding – however – that he'll need to stay healthy in order to realize it.
For what it's worth, at No. 20 overall Cleveland was the second lowest ranked AFC North team. Only Pittsburgh's skill position players ranked lower at No. 27 overall. The reigning division champs, Baltimore, ranked No. 15 and the Bengals ranked No. 11.
The top two spots on the list belonged to San Francisco (No. 1) and Philadelphia (No. 2).
Did the Browns end up ranked in the right place on Barnwell's list?