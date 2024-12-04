Browns Star Gives Honest Thoughts On Return To Pittsburgh
It's hard to forget what happened the last time the Cleveland Browns went on the road to Acrisure Stadium to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.
On Monday Night Football in Week 2 of last season, Browns star running back Nick Chubb had to be carted off the field following a gruesome knee injury that he's since admitted he thought could have ended his career. Cleveland fans, at the time, feared the same.
Nearly 15 months later, Chubb is slated to make a long awaited return to the stadium where it all went down. And while the stoic Browns tailback is generally as even keel as they come, even he had to admit he's thought about this game.
"It's a divisional game, so for me that's enough for me to get excited about," said Chubb. "But I'd be lying if I say I haven't thought about it going back to that place where it happened last year. But besides that, I'm all excited to play the Steelers."
Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick delivered the devastating blow to Chubb's knee, which left his medial collateral ligament (MCL), meniscus, and anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) all torn. It was the second time Chubb experienced multiple tears in his left knee, dating back to his Sophomore season at Georgia.
In the months afterward, Chubb underwent two surgeries to repair the knee. Then embarked on a lengthy rehab process that left him on the team's physically unable to perform list through training camp and the first six weeks of the season. He finally made his 2024 debut in Week 7, in a home matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, finding the end zone in a loss.
Two weeks ago he played in his first matchup against the Steelers since the injury, at home in Cleveland. This time around, he'll see them in their house, on the same field where the incident transpired.
Looking back on his journey, Chubb heads into Sunday mostly grateful to have an opportunity to take the field in Pittsburgh again.
"Just going back there and knowing how I was last year," Chubb began. "I mean last time I played there, everything that happened and just being grateful that I'm able to run and play and play football again and move around. And I think more just the gratitude aspect of me being back there and being healthy."
While Chubb is physically out there on the field, it's been evident he's still working his way back to being the explosive player he once was. In six games, Chubb has carried the ball 82 times for 243 yards and three touchdowns. He scored his first receiving touchdown on the season on Monday Night Football this past week.
In many ways, Sunday represents a symbolic hurdle in Chubb's recovery. Even if he plans on keeping his emotions close to the vest.