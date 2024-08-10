Cleveland Browns Star Amari Cooper Seemingly Shades the Team
With all of the speculation surrounding the Cleveland Browns' interest in acquiring wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, star wide receiver Amari Cooper got brought up quite a bit.
Now, it has been officially reported that Cooper was indeed included in the Browns' trade offer for Aiyuk.
Following that news, Cooper dropped a message on his Instagram account. It seemed to be a shot at the team, with his post simply saying, "lol I wouldn't mind at all."
Needless to say, this doesn't sound good for Cleveland.
Any time news leaks that a player was included in trade discussions, it can cause issues. Cooper already had a slight holdout with the team until the two sides worked out a new agreement.
This could be something to monitor moving forward.
If Cooper truly does want out, he could start trying to force the Browns' hand. He doesn't seem like the type of player who would cause drama, but that kind of a public post doesn't look great for the relationship between the two parties.
No one can blame Cleveland for being willing to part with Cooper to acquire a piece like Aiyuk. Cooper isn't getting any younger, while Aiyuk is in the early stages of his prime at just 26 years old.
Hopefully, Cooper and the Browns will be able to patch up any hard feelings. Unfortunately, this is part of the business of the NFL.
Only time will tell what happens between the team and Cooper, but this gives reason for concern. It's very clear that the veteran star wide receiver wasn't pleased to see his name in the Aiyuk trade rumors.