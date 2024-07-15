Cleveland Browns Star Denzel Ward Doesn't Hold Back on Teammate
The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the start of NFL training camp and are hoping to take a huge leap forward from where they ended up last season.
While the national media isn't giving the Browns much of a chance to be a Super Bowl contender, the team itself believes otherwise. They're loaded with talent on both sides of the football and the sky is the limit if they play up to thei full potential.
Defensively, Cleveland is expected to once again have one of the best units in the league. Led by Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, the Browns are going to give opposing offenses fits.
Ward may receive a ton of hype as an elite cornerback, but if you ask him, the Browns have two legitimate No. 1 defensive backs.
In a recent quote, Ward did not hold back on teammate Greg Newsome. He shared a very strong take about his teammate.
"He's a number one corner. I believe as well, able to lock guys down on his respective side of the field. I call Greg my brain out there on the field. He gets us in position, makes a lot of calls, communicates out there. And, I mean, not only that, he's a talented player. And just having all three of us and being able to rotate or put guys in different positions, play inside or outside is a great availability that we got for this team."
During the 2023 NFL season with Cleveland, Newsome ended up playing in 14 games. He racked up 49 total tackles to go along with 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and 14 defended passes.
Ward, on the other hand, totaled 34 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and 11 defended passes in 13 games.
Needless to say, the Browns have a defense that gives opposing quarterbacks headaches. That isn't going anywhere this season.
Expect to see the secondary continue to dominate in 2024. Cleveland is in a great place on the defensive side of the football, which bodes well for their chances to compete in the AFC.