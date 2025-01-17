Browns Star Has Blunt Answer On Team's Biggest Offseason Need
Since the Cleveland Browns disastrous 3-14, 2024 season came to a close earlier this month, debates over how the franchise gets back on track have engulfed northeast Ohio. So much so, in fact, that even Browns players are chiming in on the team's biggest needs.
Browns star cornerback Denzel Ward was recently captured on video via TMZ Sports talking about the direction of the team and the four-time Pro Bowler didn't mince words when it came to addressing one key position this offseason.
"I think we need a great quarterback for real," Ward said. "I think (in the) NFL that’s what it starts with, that quarterback position. Once you get that solidified then the rest of the team (is going to) follow and go carry along. I don’t think we are too far off, we need to solidify that position."
The timing of the comments are fitting considering last week's news that Deshaun Watson had re-injured his ruptured Achilles and needed a second surgery to repair it. The setback is likely to cost him the entirety of the 2025 season.
Ward's comments come on the heels of Myles Garrett sharing via HBO's Hard Knocks that the team is closer to contending than some may think. Back in December, Garrett made similar comments about the Browns needing to get back to running the offense that helped the franchise reach the playoffs two times in four seasons.
With Watson's future very much in doubt, it seems that many of his Browns players are sharing very candid thoughts on replacing the embattled QB. Ward reemphasize that fact, while echoing Garrett's belief that the Browns aren't from returning to playoff contention.
"I think we’ve got a good team for real, but we’ve got to solidify that quarterback position," he said. "If you’ve got the quarterback position it’s going to take you far."