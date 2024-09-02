Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett Closing In On Massive NFL Record
Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns will begin their 2024 NFL season on Sunday with a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
Not only is Garrett starting a journey with the hope of leading his team to a Super Bowl, he is also chasing a massive NFL record.
As shared by Dawgs By Nature, Garrett has a chance to become the youngest player in NFL history to reach 100 sacks. With just 11.5 sacks, he would reach that massive milestone.
That milestone would be further proof that Garrett is one of the best pass-rushers that the NFL has ever seen. He has continued performing at such a high level year in and year out.
Despite opposing offenses doing everything in their power to keep him in check, he has continued getting to the quarterback.
How likely is it that Garrett will reach the 11.5 sacks he needs to reach this record? Over his last four years, he has had no fewer than 12 sacks. In two of those years, he recorded 16 sacks and last year he had 14.
Assuming he stays healthy, there is no reason to think that Garrett won't reach the milestone and set a new record for being the youngest player to reach 100 sacks.
At 28 years old, Garrett still has plenty of great football left in the tank. He'll turn 29 on December 29th. That could give him a chance to try to get to Bruce Smith's insane 200-sack career number.
Needless to say, the Browns have been lucky to have a player of Garrett's caliber leading their defense. He's a big part of the reason that Cleveland has had one of the best defenses in the NFL over the last couple of years. That's expected to be the case once again in 2024.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see if Garrett can make history this season. Garrett would rather have team success than his own personal success, but hopefully he can help create both this year.