Browns Star Myles Garrett Dealing With Three Injuries
The Cleveland Browns have been very concerned about the health status of star pass-rusher Myles Garrett. He has been dealing with known foot injuries and even needed a cart to leave the stadium following the team's Week 3 loss.
Now, more details have been provided about what Garrett is currently dealing with from an injury perspective.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared that Garrett is dealing with three different injuries. He has foot, Achilles, and thigh issues that he's going through right now.
While that news is very concerning, Schultz also reported that Garrett won't practice today, but is planning to play through all of the pain he is going through.
So far this season, Garrett has been able to push through the pain and remain effective. In three games, he has racked up six tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.
To be able to remain such a threat in the pass-rush game despite dealing with multiple injuries is another testament to just how good Garrett has been and continues to be.
Hopefully, he'll be able to work through the injuries that he's dealing with. He did drop a concerning note that the foot issues he's suffering with could be something he has to play through for the rest of his career. Garrett also did not rule out an offseason surgery to address the issue.
Thankfully, it doesn't sound like Garrett is going to miss time. He's determined to play.
There is no question that the Browns need him on the field. Without him, their defensive would take a huge step in the wrong direction.
As Cleveland attempts to turn its season around, Garrett will be a key part in doing so. He's going to have to continue makings plays and playing at a superstar level in order for the Browns to make a run at the playoffs.
All of that being said, we'll have more updates on Garrett as the week moves forward. For now, it sure sounds like he'll be playing on Sunday barring a new change.