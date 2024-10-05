Browns Star Myles Garrett Delivers Big Injury Update
The Cleveland Browns are set for a tough road matchup against the red-hot Washington Commanders this weekend.
At this point in the season, no game can truly be called a "must-win" game. However, this one is as close as it can get for the Browns.
To this point, Cleveland has looked awful. They are just 1-3 and have shown many different weaknesses already. If they want to get their season back on track, they have to find a way to pick this win up against the Commanders.
Thankfully, they are getting a bit of a boost this week.
Myles Garrett, the Browns' superstar pass-rusher, offered a major injury update about himself. He has been playing through three separate injuries through the early stages of the season.
“Actually, this week has been a really great week for me as far as recovering and managing a lot of this pain. This is probably the best I’ve felt since last year, today, so I’m really starting to feel like myself again and turning in the right direction.”
Of course, Garrett has still been playing at a superstar level through the injuries. He has put up another big season already through the first four games.
Speaking of Garrett's production, he has racked up nine tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles in just four games. His ability to dominate through injuries is just another season of how good and talented the 28-year-old superstar has been for Cleveland.
Getting him back closer to full healthy would be a huge step in the right direction for the Browns' defense.
This week, Cleveland will need him to be a huge part of the game plan of slowing down rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Browns will need to put pressure on Daniels and they'll also need to contain him in the pocket. It's no easy task, but a healthier version of Garrett will certainly help.
Hopefully, he'll be able to put together yet another massive performance this week and help lead his team to a win. The Browns can't afford to start off the season 1-4.