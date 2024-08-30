Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett Earns Massive Ranking For 2024 Season
The Cleveland Browns are set to begin the 2024 NFL season next week with a season-opening matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Myles Garrett and company are hoping to start the year with a big-time win.
Speaking of Garrett, he is primed for yet another big season.
ESPN agrees with the sentiment that Garrett will have a big year. They recently released an article ranking the top 100 players throughout the entire NFL.
When it came to Garrett, they ranked him as the fourth-best player in the league.
"Garrett finally broke through in 2023, winning his first Defensive Player of the Year award. While teammates marvel at his physical abilities, Garrett focused on the mental side this offseason, studying film of how top rushers beat double-teams to adjust to the extra attention he'll see in 2024. His 16.8% pressure rate when double-teamed last season ranked fourth among edge rushers."
In addition to ranking him so high, they also offered a couple of predictions for him. Those predictions were 52 tackles and another 12 sacks.
Throughout his entire career, Garrett has been one of the top defensive players in the NFL. He has shown zero signs of slowing down and has continually improved his game.
During the 2023 season with the Browns, Garrett racked up 42 total tackles to go along with 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and three defended passes in 16 games.
Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Garrett is expected to lead a defense that should be at least top-three in the NFL. They have the talent to be the best defensive unit in football.
Hopefully, Cleveland's defense will be able to live up to its full potential. If it can, the hope of a playoff berth and competing for the AFC North division would be within reach.
Expect to see yet another dominant season from the 28-year-old superstar pass-rusher. With 12 more sacks, he would surpass 100 sacks in his career. Hitting that milestone would be a massive accomplishment.