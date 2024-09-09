Browns Star Myles Garrett Gets Brutally Honest About Fans Booing
The Cleveland Browns did not show up for their Week 1 matchup at home against the Dallas Cowboys. When everything was said and done, the Browns ended up falling by a final score of 33-17.
Due to their poor performance, it was very clear that the fans were angry.
Throughout the course of the game, Cleveland fans were booing the team aggressively. There will not be much patience for Browns fans throughout the season it seems.
Following the game, superstar pass-rusher Myles Garrett spoke out about the fans booing the team. He spoke honestly and truthfully, admitting that they have every right to do so.
“They have the right to tell us however they feel. I mean, if we’re not playing well, they have the right to boo. If we’re kicking a**, they have the right to cheer. It’s their privilege. They come in, they pay to see us do well and we didn’t, and we got to put on better performance if we expect them to go out there and support us in full force. So we got to be better, and that’s all on us.”
Here's a video of Garrett talking about the booing if you'd like to watch it for yourself:
Garrett was understanding about why the fans were booing. Many times, players will rip back into fans over their decisions to boo a team. That isn't the case with this situation.
In almost every aspect, Cleveland played poorly. There isn't really an aspect of the game that anyone can look at and take positives away.
From start to finish, the Browns were dominated by the Cowboys. They never stood a chance.
Looking ahead to Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road, Cleveland has to bounce back strong. They can't afford to go 0-2 to begin the season.
While it was a rough start to the year, it's also just one game. Dallas is a good football team.
No one should accept the product that the Browns put on the field yesterday, but no one should be panicking just yet.