Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett Receives Big Predictions for 2024
The Cleveland Browns are heading into the 2024 NFL season with big-time expectations for themselves. While the national media may not be viewing them as an AFC contender, the Browns are ready to prove any doubter completely wrong.
Looking at the roster on paper, there is huge potential if two different things happen.
Offensively, Cleveland will need Deshaun Watson to stay healthy and put up big numbers. They will also need Nick Chubb to get back on the field and play a key role on the ground.
If those two things happen, the sky is the limit for the Browns this season.
Defensively, the talent is there for Cleveland to be the best unit in the NFL. Led by Myles Garrett, the Browns are expected to be an elite defense. From the pass rush to the playmaking ability in the secondary, everything is in place for them to have major success.
Speaking of Garrett, ESPN has released predictions for his 2024 campaign.
They believe that Garrett will end up with 52 tackles and 12 sacks.
During the 2023 NFL season, Garrett recorded 42 total tackles to go along with 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and three defended passes. His projections from ESPN are a bit lower than those numbers and it wouldn't be surprising to see him exceed those predictions.
At 28 years old, Garrett is well on his way to being a Hall of Famer when his career is over. Since coming into the league back in 2017, he has been a superstar.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see if he can produce higher than ESPN is projecting. If he were to record 12 sacks, he would surpass 100 in his NFL career. That would be an impressive milestone to reach.
The Browns are going to lean heavily on Garrett both on and off the field. He'll need to produce big numbers, but he also needs to take a huge leadership role and make sure his teammates are ready each and every week.