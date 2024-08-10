Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett Receives Major Future Prediction
Myles Garrett is one of the best pass-rushers that the NFL has seen in recent history. Thankfully for the Cleveland Browns, they have been able to enjoy all of his elite ability throughout his career so far.
At 28 years old, Garrett is still in the prime of his career. However, his next goal is to help lead the Browns back to being legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
Heading into the 2024 season, another elite season is expected from him. A bold prediction has also been made about his long-term future attached to the Browns.
The Athletic recently predicted that he will be the next Hall of Famer for the proud Cleveland franchise.
"Even though Garrett is only 28 years old and has played just seven seasons, he looks like a shoo-in. It’s possible Joel Bitonio will jump him, but it’s difficult for guards to get into the Hall of Fame. Bitonio has an impressive resume, but there are several guards with similar resumes already in the queue, including Jahri Evans."
Honestly, that prediction is very likely to end up becoming reality. He should go into the Hall of Fame as a first-ballot option, assuming his career continues forward as it has been going thus far.
In the 100 career games he has played, Garrett has racked up 305 total tackles to go along with 88.5 sacks, 17 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and 16 defended passes.
More than likely, he has another four or five years playing at a superstar level. With how he keeps his body up, there is a chance that his timeline could be even longer.
If he can keep up his recent production, the Hall of Fame would be mistaken to not vote him in during his first opportunity.
Expect to see another dominant campaign from Garrett in 2024. Receiving this kind of a prediction is a major honor and now it's time for him to continue doing his part to make it happen.