Browns Star Myles Garrett Receives Notable Recognition From NFL Peers
The accolades continue to pile up for Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett, even after a disappointing season.
On Wednesday, Garrett found out he was named to the NFLPA's All-Pro list. It's a distinction voted on by Garrett's own peers, the players the themselves. The NFLPA's has been selecting it's own All-Pro team since 2022, making this the third season this practice has been in existence. Garrett has been voted a first-team All-Pro in all three years.
Garrett put completed another memorable season last Saturday, finishing as the runner-up in sacks with 14. Only his AFC North counterpart, Trey Hendrickson finished with more, and was also voted to the first team. Garrett did, however, lead the league in tackles for loss with 22.
The 2024 season, while disappointing for the Browns, was a memorable one for Garrett on an individual level. He became the first player in league history to record 100 sacks before his 29th birthday, reaching that feat against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16. One week later, he notched his 13th and 14th sacks, to become the first player to record 14 or more sacks in a four consecutive seasons. Those accomplishments also helped Garrett net his sixth Pro Bowl nomination, the fourth most in team history.
Late in the season, head coach Kevin Stefanski made his case for why Garrett – the reigning Defensive Player of the Year – should maintain his title this season.
"I don't see how he's not the best defensive player in the game this year," Stefanski said ahead of Week 18. "Whatever metric you want to measure that by, if you want to go with the eye test, I think everybody would agree. I think if you want to go with the advanced metrics and look at the pressure numbers and the times that he’s getting double teamed and slides are going his way, that’s the piece to me that I think is so impressive and remarkable is he’s doing all this with getting all of the attention from the other team.
"I don’t have a vote in it, but I don’t see how he’s not the best defensive player in the National Football League again.”
Whether or not Garrett can defend his crown will be revealed during Super Bowl Week at the NFL Honors show. Regardless, the accolades only continue to add to what is undoubtedly a Hall of Fame resumé.