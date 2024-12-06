Browns Offensive Starter Ruled Out Ahead Of Rematch With Steelers
The Cleveland Browns will be without one notable starter on offense while a defensive starter could be in line to return for Sunday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman has been ruled out for Cleveland following the team's final practice of the Week on Friday. Tillman spent the entire week in the concussion protocol and missed practice each day. The ailment stems from the Browns first meeting with their biggest rival two weeks ago on Thursday Night Football.
On the bright side, starting safety Juan Thornhill could be in line to return for the Browns this weekend after missing Week 13 with a calf injury. Thornhill was limited for the final two days of practice and enters Sunday with a questionable designation.
Calf injuries have plagued the 29-year-old throughout his first two years in Cleveland. In 2023, Thornhill missed six games with calf issues. This season, he re-aggravated the calf injury following the team's Week 1 loss to the Cowboys and spent five weeks on the IR before returning in Week 7.
Meanwhile, the extended absence for left tackle Jedrick Wills continues for Cleveland, as the team ruled out the 2020 first-round pick for a fourth consecutive week. Wills continues to battle a knee injury, stemming from a season-ending ailment to his right knee last year. He hyperextended the knee during a Week 7 matchup with the Bengals, then sat out one week later. He last played against the Chargers in Week 9.
Along with Wills and Tillman, the team also ruled out a pair of DTs in Sam Kamara and Maurice Hurst for Sunday's game as well. Like Thornhill, rookies WR Jamari Thrash and CB Myles Harden are considered questionable heading into the weeks.