Browns Make Strange Decision in Latest Head-Scratching Prediction
The Cleveland Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and looking at it pragmatically, the Browns absolutely should take a quarterback at that spot.
Of course, things could become complicated if the Tennessee Titans select Cam Ward with the top selection, as the Browns would then be left with Shedeur Sanders, whose father, Deion, may not allow him to play for Cleveland.
In that case, the Browns would have a crucial decision to make.
But if the Titans select Sanders, it would make things a heck of a lot more simple for Cleveland, right? Just grab Ward and call it a day.
Well, Pro Football Network doesn't think so, as it has Sanders going No. 1 to Tennessee but then predicts the Browns to select Penn State Nittany Lions edge rusher Abdul Carter.
"Imagine a defense with that talented secondary and two aliens on the edge pressuring the passer with outrageous consistency," Pro Football Network wrote. "Carter is practically a spitting image of Micah Parsons but with longer arms and a more well-rounded repertoire leaving the college ranks. His ascension throughout 2024 weekly was astronomical. He got better every week until it was crystal clear he was the most devastating defensive player in college football."
Yes, Carter is a terrific talent. That much is true. It also marks the third time Cleveland has been linked to the Penn State star recently.
But how could the Browns pass up on the opportunity to draft Ward if he is there for the taking?
Perhaps Cleveland really isn't going to select a quarterback. Maybe it will just attempt to add Kirk Cousins during the offseason.
You just get the feeling the Browns might miss a golden opportunity if they decide to punt on the quarterback position in April.