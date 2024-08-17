Cleveland Browns Suffer Trio Of Concerning Offensive Line Injuries vs. Vikings
The Cleveland Browns faced off against the Minnesota Vikings today in their second preseason game. While they didn't play many of their key players, there were plenty of young players and players battling for roster spots to watch.
Unfortunately, throughout the course of the game, the injury bug bit the Browns once again.
Of course, in the preseason opener, offensive lineman Luke Wypler went down with an injury. Today, three more offensive linemen have been sidelined due to injury.
Hakeem Adeniji, James Hudson, and Germain Ifedi have all been injured this afternoon.
To this point in time, no concrete updates have been given about the status of any of those players long-term. Hopefully, none of them turn out to be serious.
Cleveland cannot afford to continue having the amount of offensive line injuries that they have through the first two preseason games. Their offensive line depth could be hurting by the time Week 1 rolls around.
It does bring up the question, could the Browns dip their toes into the free agency market? A name like David Bakhtiari could make sense as quality depth with the way things have been going.
Only time will tell what Cleveland chooses to do. They can only wait and hope that none of these players miss any sizable amount of time. The line will need to be solid this season and have depth in order for Deshaun Watson to have the bounce-back season that the Browns need him to have.
We'll make sure to have the injury updates coming out of the game against the Vikings when they're made available.